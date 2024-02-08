Borrell in Kyiv: ‘Mobilising additional EU military equipment for Ukraine is my top priority’

During a two-day visit to Kyiv on 6-7 February, EU High Representative Josep Borrell met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 7 February.

“Ukraine’s future is in the European Union. Ukraine has shown remarkable commitment to reform efforts and will soon start accession negotiations,” Borrell wrote on X after the meeting. “We will continue working hand-in-hand to make it happen.”

Honoured to be received again by President @ZelenskyyUa. He asked for additional ammunition, drones and air defence systems. Mobilising additional EU military equipment for #Ukraine is my top priority. We must do more and we must do it faster. pic.twitter.com/NY2Loo4zD5 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 7, 2024

Borrell added that Zelenskyy had asked him for additional ammunition, drones and air defence systems. “Mobilising additional EU military equipment for Ukraine is my top priority,” Borrell replied.

Earlier, Borrell also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Borrell said the European Union was continuing to isolate and sanction Russia.

“So far we adopted 12 packages. Work on the 13th package is ongoing,” Borrell said on X. “We are continuing our work on the use of revenues from Russian frozen assets. Russia must pay for repairing the damages it caused in Ukraine and be held accountable.”

The EU High Representative also addressed the members of the Ukrainian Parliament – the Verkhovna Rada.

“I see consensus on your European choice among political forces and civil society. Make sure to preserve it. Unity and consensus are essential to advance on the path to EU membership,” said Borrell.

He added that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada “have to strengthen the invisible infrastructure sustaining democracy: rule of law, plurality, inclusive governance, separation of powers, human rights, social cohesion and equality. The Verkhovna Rada must be the forum to harvest this strength.”

On 7 February, Borrell also visited an apartment block hit that day by Russian missiles and a shelter with Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko to pay tribute to the civilians killed in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine during this latest attack by Russia.

