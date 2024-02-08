Submit Release
EU/UNDP ‘Stronger Parliamentary Institutions in Georgia’ project looking for an analyst

The European Union and United Nations Development Program’s (UNDP) joint project ‘Stronger Parliamentary Institutions in Georgia’ has announced a vacancy for the position of Project Analyst (Institutional Development).

The project contributes to improved democratic governance through strengthening the performance of the Parliament of Georgia and the Supreme Council of Autonomous Republic of Ajara (SCA) within the new context of the constitutional and legislative framework. 

The Project Analyst will provide analytical support, will regularly liaise with various stakeholders, and will support and facilitate the work of national and international short-term project experts, amongst many other tasks.

It is a full-time job, based in Tbilisi.

The applicant should have a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in law, public policy, public administration, development studies or any other related fields. They can also hold a Bachelor degree in the mentioned areas in combination with an additional 2 years of qualifying experience. 

Fluency in English and Georgian is required.

The deadline for application is 16 February.

