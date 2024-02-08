Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,483 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 10:09

On February 8, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the presidential elections and wished him success in his endeavors for the comprehensive development and progress of the country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's achieving significant successes in all areas and further strengthening the country's international positions under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to strengthen, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

You just read:

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more