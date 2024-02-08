President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

On February 8, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emomali Rahmon congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential elections and wished him success in his activities for the development of the country and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

The President of Tajikistan stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's achieving significant successes in all areas in recent years and further increasing its global reputation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked Emomali Rahmon for his attention and congratulations.

The Azerbaijani and Tajikistani presidents expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.