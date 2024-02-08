Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,484 in the last 365 days.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 10:59

On February 8, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Emomali Rahmon congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential elections and wished him success in his activities for the development of the country and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

The President of Tajikistan stressed the importance of Azerbaijan's achieving significant successes in all areas in recent years and further increasing its global reputation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked Emomali Rahmon for his attention and congratulations.

The Azerbaijani and Tajikistani presidents expressed confidence that friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

You just read:

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more