Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the members of the observation group, and the member states for their participation in the observation mission.

Zhang Ming described Azerbaijan as one of the active partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, noting that they attach importance to the comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan. Praising the close partnership with Azerbaijan in various areas, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization particularly highlighted the cultural and humanitarian cooperation established through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state pointed out that there are significant opportunities for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He also commended Azerbaijan`s close bilateral ties with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In this regard, the head of state noted that he received the first congratulations from the member countries of the Organization on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election. President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his participation in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Secretary-General congratulated the head of state on securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, stating that it is a clear example of the country`s contribution to humanity and human development. Zhang Ming also highlighted cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization within the framework of COP29.