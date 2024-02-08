Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,484 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 12:57

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the members of the observation group, and the member states for their participation in the observation mission.

Zhang Ming described Azerbaijan as one of the active partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, noting that they attach importance to the comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan. Praising the close partnership with Azerbaijan in various areas, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization particularly highlighted the cultural and humanitarian cooperation established through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The head of state pointed out that there are significant opportunities for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He also commended Azerbaijan`s close bilateral ties with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In this regard, the head of state noted that he received the first congratulations from the member countries of the Organization on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election. President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his participation in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The Secretary-General congratulated the head of state on securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, stating that it is a clear example of the country`s contribution to humanity and human development. Zhang Ming also highlighted cooperation issues between Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization within the framework of COP29.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more