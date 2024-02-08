Submit Release
President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 10:44

On February 8, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Kyrgyz President conveyed his congratulations to head of state Ilham Aliyev for his decisive victory in the presidential elections. Once again emphasizing the importance of restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the rapid development processes in Azerbaijan and the further strengthening of its international standing.

The Kyrgyz leader respectfully acknowledged that the foundation of bilateral relations between the two countries was laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Sadyr Zhaparov wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his activities for the prosperity of Azerbaijan.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan expressed confidence that bilateral friendly and brotherly relations between the countries will continue to develop comprehensively, and exchanged views on the prospects for relationships.

