Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,484 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of TURKPA and head of international election observation mission

AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - 08 February 2024, 13:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Mehmet Süreyya Er, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and Osman Mesten, the head of TURKPA international election observation mission and member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the TÜRKPA delegation and all members of the observation mission for their participation in the elections as observers.

The members of the observation mission congratulated the head of state on his resounding victory in the presidential elections. They welcomed their observation of the voting process in both Shusha and Khankendi, considering it a historic development.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the historic significance of this election, highlighting his participation with his family in the voting process held in the city of Khankendi.

The delegation members stated that the Karabakh victory of the Azerbaijani people under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership as the Commander-in-Chief is a victory for the entire Turkic world and further strengthening the self-esteem of the Turkic world.

The discussions addressed the importance of deepening and expanding cooperation in all areas within the framework of the Turkic world as one family.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of TURKPA and head of international election observation mission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more