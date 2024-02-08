Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of TURKPA and head of international election observation mission

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Mehmet Süreyya Er, the Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and Osman Mesten, the head of TURKPA international election observation mission and member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the TÜRKPA delegation and all members of the observation mission for their participation in the elections as observers.

The members of the observation mission congratulated the head of state on his resounding victory in the presidential elections. They welcomed their observation of the voting process in both Shusha and Khankendi, considering it a historic development.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the historic significance of this election, highlighting his participation with his family in the voting process held in the city of Khankendi.

The delegation members stated that the Karabakh victory of the Azerbaijani people under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership as the Commander-in-Chief is a victory for the entire Turkic world and further strengthening the self-esteem of the Turkic world.

The discussions addressed the importance of deepening and expanding cooperation in all areas within the framework of the Turkic world as one family.