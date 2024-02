AZERBAIJAN, February 8 - From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I cordially congratulate you on your convincing victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The results of the nationwide vote have become a...

08 February 2024, 10:38