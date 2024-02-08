LeapCharger Appoints Gabriele Badino as Head Sustainability Advisor to Spearhead European Expansion

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriele Badino as Head Sustainability Advisor. With a proven track record of promoting sustainability and innovation, Gabriele's appointment underscores LeapCharger's commitment to environmental stewardship and advancing sustainable mobility as we set a path to expand into Europe.



Prior to joining LeapCharger, Gabriele founded 4 Lifers, a renowned clothing company based in Italy known for its dedication to sustainability and innovation. Through his leadership, 4 Lifers emerged as a pioneer in the fashion industry, offering clothing made from 100% recyclable materials and driving positive change towards a greener future.

Building on his success in the fashion industry, Gabriele will now direct his focus towards the electric vehicle sector, where he will play a key role in the expansion of LeapCharger into Europe. As the world transitions towards sustainable transportation solutions, Gabriele's expertise and passion for sustainability will be invaluable in driving LeapCharger's mission to make electric vehicle charging accessible, efficient, and eco-friendly around the world. Gabriele will help identify and direct attention to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues that have a substantial impact on LeapCharger’s financial performance and risk profile. This approach aligns our broader corporate strategy-making, as it helps LeapCharger focus on what matters most to long-term value creation.

"We are delighted to welcome Gabriele to the LeapCharger team as our Head Sustainability Advisor," said Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. "Gabriele's extensive experience in promoting sustainability, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, will be instrumental in driving our sustainability initiatives forward, particularly with our planned European expansion. With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a cleaner, greener future."

In his new role, Gabriele will work closely with LeapCharger's leadership team to develop and implement innovative sustainability strategies across the company's operations. Leveraging his expertise in sustainability and innovation, we are confident that Gabriele will help LeapCharger further enhance its environmental performance and solidify its position as a leader in the electric vehicle charging industry, in the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

"I am thrilled to join LeapCharger and contribute to its mission of advancing sustainable mobility," said Badino. "As we strive towards a more sustainable future, I look forward to leveraging LeapCharger's innovative technologies and solutions to drive positive change in the electric vehicle industry. While historically sustainability may have been thought to increase costs, it is my opinion that it will have the opposite effect and lower them over the long-term, providing a competitive advantage in operations, customer satisfaction, and brand image. Increasingly, the investing public is rewarding companies who systematically focus on sustainability throughout their operations."

Gabriele’s appointment reaffirms LeapCharger’s commitment to sustainability and underscores the Company's dedication to driving positive environmental impact through innovation and collaboration.

Additional information about our planned European expansion will be released as it becomes available. For the most current information and updates, please visit our social media pages, all of which are listed at the bottom of this release.

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

