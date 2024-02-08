AppTech Integrates Fintech Platform to Transform Traditional Banking and Payments Infrastructure Resulting in Cost Reduction, Secure Banking, and Instant Movement of Cash

AppTech’s Commerse™️ and FinZeo™️ products fully integrated into one disruptive Fintech platform creating efficiencies throughout the value chain for consumers, merchants, and bankers

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (Nasdaq: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announces it has completed the integration of its Commerse product with its recent acquired FinZeo platform. Commerse is a patent-protected portal enabling Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to drive secure and scalable payments, digital banking, and merchant services from a single, unified stack. FinZeo focuses on the secure movement of money.



“We believe our combined Fintech platform is positioned to enable traditional banks to more effectively compete in the Digital Banking sphere. AppTech now offers vertically integrated financial services to eliminate costs and redundancies while streamlining payments to enable real time transfer of funds without borders,” said Luke D’Angelo, AppTech’s Chairman & CEO. “This is a game-changer for the multi-billion dollar Specialty Payments space and certainly for AppTech. Our unified cloud-based platform frees the movement of money, safely and securely, and we stand ready to onboard our existing customers and any bank, merchant, or consumer.”

As the leader in Specialty Payments, and with a strategic partner agreement with Broadnet, AppTech’s combined platform now offers custom eco-solutions to existing and future clients including community banks, credit unions, municipalities, franchises, associations, healthcare, events, mobile payments, bill pay and non-profits. AppTech’s open architecture, extensible system is agnostic to any system, enabling users to move money how and when they wish.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

