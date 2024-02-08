Amedisys Offers Molecular Testing for Rapid and Accurate Infection Diagnosis

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care in the home, is now offering advanced molecular testing to its care centers nationwide. This innovative collaboration with Patient Choice Laboratories utilizes molecular testing for the swift and precise identification of pathogens in urine, respiratory and wound infections. By leveraging the latest in diagnostic technology, Amedisys aims to improve the quality of infection testing, ultimately facilitating better patient care and outcomes.



Advanced molecular testing revolutionizes the diagnosis and management of infections, as it delivers rapid and precise results, ultimately enabling quicker initiation of appropriate treatment interventions. With improved accuracy, sensitivity and specificity, molecular testing significantly enhances the ability to identify infectious pathogens, supporting timely and targeted care strategies.

“We are excited to integrate molecular testing capabilities into our infection diagnosis protocols,” states Cyndi Shook, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations at Amedisys. “This advancement represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients. By leveraging the latest in diagnostic technology, we can further enhance the accuracy and speed of infection testing, allowing us to tailor treatment plans to the individual needs of each patient.”

“Patients Choice Laboratories is excited to partner with Amedisys, one of the leaders in the home health industry, in an effort to improve outcomes for patients suffering from infectious diseases,” said Brad Moss, President at Patients Choice Laboratories. “Our automated pre-analytical, analytical and post-analytical processes in molecular technologies provide the necessary clinical decision support so that treatments are targeted and successful.”

“According to the CDC, more than one-third of deaths of people over the age of 65 are caused by infectious diseases, thus making turnaround time critical so that the most appropriate treatment(s) are deployed in the early stages of infection,” added Thomas Payne, Chief Operations Officer at Patients Choice Laboratories. “Molecular testing provides the speed and accuracy needed to detect pathogens across our entire infectious disease platform.”

“Our partnership with Patient Choice Laboratories aligns seamlessly with our dedication to delivering exceptional care and optimizing patient outcomes,” added Barbara Andazola, Vice President of Clinical Practice, Strategy and Programs at Amedisys. “By incorporating molecular testing into our infection diagnosis protocols, we are empowering our care teams to provide more accurate and effective treatments, ultimately reducing the impact of infections and preventing related hospitalizations.”

Amedisys has implemented comprehensive protocols and training to ensure seamless integration of molecular testing into its care centers. The rollout of this innovative approach to infection diagnosis underscores the organization’s commitment to staying at the forefront of healthcare advancements and technology, ultimately providing its patients with the highest standard of care and support.

For more information about Amedisys Home Health and its advanced molecular testing capabilities, please visit www.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. Nearly 3,000 hospitals and more than 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 521 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of nearly 470,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 10.6 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

About Patients Choice Laboratories:

Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a CLIA certified and CAP accredited laboratory based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing throughout the United States. Since 2013 PCL has served patients and providers with a focus on fast, accurate, and reliable results. Utilizing innovative molecular technology, PCL provides specific results allowing for quick diagnoses and treatment of patients. PCL can provide treatment recommendations based on antibiotic-resistant genes to improve antimicrobial stewardship and patient outcomes. PCL is at the forefront of infectious diseases, clinical labs, pharmacogenetics, and toxicology to ensure the health of our communities now and into the future. Learn more about how we are pioneering new ways to provide patient care on our website: pclabsdx.com.