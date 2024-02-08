Exosome Research Market is Expected to Reach $356 Million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exosome Research market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $169 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $356 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like the rising prevalence of cancer, coupled with increased funding in life sciences research and pharmaceutical R&D, have spurred the exosome research market growth. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. invested USD 1.57 Billion in R&D in 2022. Similarly, QIAGEN invested approx. USD 190 million in R&D in 2022. Additionally, with the growing need for the early diagnosis and effective treatment of life-threatening diseases, there has been an increase in the number of R&D programs aimed at the development of innovative products and technologies. This has ensured steady private investments as well as government funds and grants across the life sciences industry in several fields such as diagnostics, oncology, precision medicine, and biotechnology. This favorable funding scenario for research activities has increased the number of life sciences research projects. This, in turn, is increasing the overall purchase and consumption of exosome products and services.

Exosome Research Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $169 million Estimated Value by 2028 $356 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Indication, Application, Manufacturing Service, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing demand for personalized medicine Key Market Driver Rising cancer prevalence

Based on product & service, the exosome research market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and services. The kits and reagents segment is further categorized as Antibodies, Isolation, Purification, Quantitation Kits and reagents, and Other Kits and reagents. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global exosome research market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for liquid biopsy tests, increasing basic research and commercial applications of exosomes, and the need for reliable and specific assays.

Based on application, the global exosome research market is segmented into, tissue regeneration, biomarkers, vaccine development and other applications. In 2022, biomarkers accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market. Biomarkers are important for the early detection of disease and effective therapy, and it is important that these biomarkers are noninvasive, specific, and have high stability. The present lack of such biomarkers has directed the attention of researchers toward exosomes and their content as promising biomarkers.

Based on end users, the exosome research market has been segmented into hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2022, the academics & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market. The large share of this segment is due to the the growing use of exosomes in cancer and stem cell research, the increasing number of cancer and stem cell research projects across the globe and rising public-private funding for exosome-based research. In 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH, US) provided a USD 895,814 grant for five years to fund a project named “Characterization of Keloid Specific Exosomes and Determination of Exosomal Critical Signaling Pathways in the Keloid Microenvironment.”

The key regional markets for the global exosome research market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region is due to the availability of government funding for life sciences research, increasing focus on exosomes in research and diagnostics, favorable regulatory environment, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for clinical and laboratory research. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, infrastructural developments, and rising penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in Asian countries such as India and China are offering significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of exosomes.

Exosome Research market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Bio-Techne (US)

System Biosciences, LLC (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

NX Pharmagen (US)

NanoSomiX (US)

Miltenyi Biotech (Germany)

Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada)

AMSBio (UK)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (US)

Anjarium Biosciences AG (UK)

Ciloa (France)

InnovaPrep LLC (US)

Creative Medical Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US)

ILIAS Biologics, Inc. (South Korea)

Unchained Labs (US)

Rion, Inc. (US)

Cell Guidance System, LLC (UK)

INOVIQ (Australia)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Exopharm (Australia)

Everzom (France)

RoosterBio, Inc. (US)

Creative Biolabs (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the exosome research market into the following segments:

Exosome research market, by Product & Service

Kits & Reagents Antibodies Isolation, Purification, Quantitation Kits, and reagents Other kits & reagents

Instruments

Services

Exosome research market, by Indication

Cancer Indication Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Colorectal Cancer Other Cancers

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

Exosome Research Market, by Application

Biomarkers

Vaccine Development

Tissue Regeneration

Other applications

Exosome research market, by Manufacturing Service

Stem cell-derived exosome manufacturing services

Dendritic cell-derived exosome manufacturing services

Other manufacturing services

Exosome research market, by End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Exosome research market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World

Key Market Stakeholders:

Exosome research product manufacturers/contract research organizations (CROs)

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Academic and research institutes

Venture capitalists and investors

Market research and consulting firms

Government associations

Medical institutions and universities

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the exosome research market by product & service, indication, application, manufacturing service, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall exosome research market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the exosome research market in five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, along with their respective key countries

To profile the key players in the exosome research market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product & service launches, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships of the leading players in the exosome research market

To benchmark players within the exosome research market using the ‘Competitive Leadership Mapping’ framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

