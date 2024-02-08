Additional Robbery Offense Linked to Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the community’s help to identify two suspects who attempted to rob an employee inside of an establishment on February 5, 2024. Additionally, detectives have linked one of the suspects to a second robbery on February 6, 2024.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The suspect pretended to be interested in services from the business until brandishing a gun. The suspect demanded money from the employee, but the employee explained there was no money at the location. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24018988

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the suspects entered an establishment in the 1600 block of 33rd Street, Northwest. The suspects entered a room with an employee and then grabbed the employee while brandishing a gun. The suspects demanded money from the employee. After the victim showed the suspects her empty pockets, the suspects left the room and attempted to take another individual’s purse. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24018489

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###