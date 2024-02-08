Tungsten Parts Wyoming Announces Substantial Gains in 2023

LARAMIE, Wyo., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tungsten Parts Wyoming announced that it has experienced exceptional growth across all key metrics during 2023. According to Company Director Russell Lewis, “This has been in very important part due to returning CEO Dennis Omanoff's proven ability to drive success during the year. We are very proud of the job he and his team he have done, and believe the foundation is in place for even greater growth in 2024.”

Backlog of $100 Million: Tungsten Parts Wyoming's has increased its backlog to over $100 million. This highlights the substantial market demand for the company's high-performance tungsten products. This impressive growth also demonstrates market confidence.

Employee Growth: There has been a significant expansion of the company's employee base. The employee team has grown by 400%, due to a highly innovative work environment that has assisted in fueling the company's success.

Production Capacity Increases Significantly: The company’s production capacity has increased significantly with major expansions. The ability to produce tungsten fragments has now increased to 1.6 million kgs per year, positioning the company to meet growing demand head-on. This focus on major expansion will continue in 2024.

Dennis Omanoff, the CEO of Tungsten Parts Wyoming, stated: "I also am incredibly proud of the team's achievements and the remarkable progress we've made as a company during 2013. This success is a testament to the dedication and talent of our employees. I am confident that we are well-positioned for continued success. Our focus remains on delivering the highest quality tungsten products while expanding our capacity and market reach."

About Tungsten Parts Wyoming: Tungsten Parts Wyoming is a leading manufacturer of high-quality tungsten products for various industries, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and energy. The company is committed to providing its customers with superior products, exceptional service, and innovative solutions.