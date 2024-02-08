Agora, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 26, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leader in real-time engagement technology, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 after the close of U.S. markets on February 26, 2024. Agora, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:



Event title: Agora, Inc. 4Q 2023 Financial Results

The call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p29mk9bu

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4b1e0c6631eb43448b9f00444ac7cff4

Please visit Agora, Inc.’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io on February 26, 2024 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent businesses, Agora and Shengwang.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit: www.agora.io

For more information on Shengwang, please visit: www.shengwang.cn

Investor Contact: investor@agora.io Media Contact: press@agora.io