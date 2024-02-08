Submit Release
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Revenue of $282.7 Million in Q3, Up 2.6% Versus Prior Year
  • Diluted EPS of $1.06 in Q3, Up 2.2% Versus Prior Year
  • Reduced Leverage Ratio to 2.9x at Quarter End
  • Raising Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Outlook to Approximately $4.33

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its third quarter and first nine months ended December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased with our continued strong results that exceeded our revenue and earnings expectations for the quarter.   Solid revenue growth of nearly 3% was driven by our leading portfolio of brands and continued investment in our marketing playbook. This translated into cash flow and earnings growth driven by our proven financial model,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Reported revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $282.7 million compared to a $275.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Revenues increased 2.6% versus the prior year third quarter on both a reported and organic basis. The revenue growth for the quarter was led by strong Eye & Ear Care category performance in North America and Hydralyte® brand growth in the International segment, partially offset by an expected decline in the Cough & Cold category and the planned strategic exit of private label revenues.

Reported net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $53.0 million, an increase versus the prior year third quarter’s net income of $52.0 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.06 for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased 2.2% versus $1.04 in the prior year comparable period.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Reported revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $848.4 million, a 0.8% increase compared to revenues of $841.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Revenues increased 1.2% versus the prior year nine-month period excluding the impact of foreign currency. The revenue growth for the first nine months was driven by solid International segment performance and strong Eye & Ear Care category sales in North America, partially offset by lower Women’s Health category sales and the strategic exit of private label revenues.

Reported net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 totaled $159.9 million, an increase compared to the prior year comparable period net income of $158.2 million. Diluted earnings per share were $3.19 for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 increased compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.14 in the prior year comparable period.

Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter fiscal 2024 was $71.5 million, compared to $54.9 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $69.5 million, compared to $53.1 million in the prior year third quarter. The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $182.0 million, compared to $170.7 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP free cash flow in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $175.6 million, compared to $165.5 million in the prior year comparable period.

In the first quarter fiscal 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares at a total investment of $25.0 million, completing its previously authorized share repurchase program.

The Company's net debt position as of December 31, 2023 was approximately $1.1 billion, resulting in a covenant-defined leverage ratio of 2.9x.

Segment Review

North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $236.6 million for the third quarter fiscal 2024 were approximately flat to the prior year, driven by strong Eye & Ear Care category performance offset by lower Cough & Cold category sales as well as the strategic exit of private label business.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American segment were $727.1 million, which compared to $731.5 million in the prior year comparable period. The change was attributable to lower sales in the Women’s Health, Analgesic, and Cough & Cold categories and the strategic exit of private label business, partially offset by higher sales in other categories including Eye & Ear Care, Dermatologicals, and Gastrointestinal.

International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal third quarter 2024 segment revenues were $46.2 million, compared to $38.6 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The largest driver to the increase in revenue versus the prior year third quarter was the Gastrointestinal category’s Hydralyte® brand.

For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International Healthcare segment were $121.2 million, an increase of approximately 10% over the prior year comparable period’s revenues of $110.4 million or an increase of approximately 12% after excluding the impact a $2.5M foreign currency headwind.

Commentary and Updated Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our continued top-line momentum delivered solid growth led by our Eye & Ear Care category brands Clear Eyes®, TheraTears®, and Debrox® in North America and the Hydralyte® brand in our International segment.   The resulting strong profitability and free cash flow enabled our continued disciplined capital deployment, which reduced debt by $65 million in the quarter and improved our leverage to 2.9x at the end of December.”

“Given the strong Q3 performance, we are raising our fiscal 2024 earnings outlook. We continue to anticipate revenues of $1,135 to $1,140 million, thanks to our diverse portfolio of brands. We expect this outlook to continue to translate into industry-leading free cash flow, which positions us to continue creating long-term shareholder value through stable organic growth and strategic capital allocation,” Mr. Lombardi concluded.

  Prior Fiscal 2024 Outlook Current Fiscal 2024 Outlook
Revenue $1,135 to $1,140 million $1,135 to $1,140 million
Organic Revenue Growth 1% to 2% 1% to 2%
Diluted E.P.S. $4.27 to $4.32 Approximately $4.33
Free Cash Flow $240 million or more $240 million or more

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter fiscal 2024 results today, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com. To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook," "projected," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, diluted earnings per share, and free cash flow, the Company’s disciplined capital deployment, and the Company’s ability to create shareholder value. These statements are based on management’s estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of economic conditions, including as a result of labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company’s advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company’s manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare is a leading consumer healthcare products company with sales throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women’s health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® and TheraTears® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden’s® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company’s website at www.prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Nine Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023     2022     2023       2022  
Total Revenues $ 282,741   $ 275,524   $ 848,366     $ 841,856  
               
Cost of Sales              
Cost of sales excluding depreciation   122,794     123,251     369,772       364,631  
Cost of sales depreciation   2,009     1,871     5,963       5,695  
Cost of sales   124,803     125,122     375,735       370,326  
Gross profit   157,938     150,402     472,631       471,530  
               
Operating Expenses              
Advertising and marketing   39,466     30,423     115,799       114,193  
General and administrative   26,003     26,536     79,687       79,688  
Depreciation and amortization   5,637     6,259     16,869       19,067  
Total operating expenses   71,106     63,218     212,355       212,948  
Operating income   86,832     87,184     260,276       258,582  
               
Other expense              
Interest expense, net   16,575     17,917     51,900       50,188  
Other expense (income), net   682     1,150     (327 )     2,787  
Total other expense, net   17,257     19,067     51,573       52,975  
Income before income taxes   69,575     68,117     208,703       205,607  
Provision for income taxes   16,529     16,166     48,822       47,361  
Net income $ 53,046   $ 51,951   $ 159,881     $ 158,246  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.07   $ 1.05   $ 3.21     $ 3.17  
Diluted $ 1.06   $ 1.04   $ 3.19     $ 3.14  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   49,740     49,693     49,731       49,919  
Diluted   50,125     50,186     50,134       50,392  
               
Comprehensive income, net of tax:              
Currency translation adjustments   7,465     6,970     3,035       (9,667 )
Net loss on termination of pension plan                 (790 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   7,465     6,970     3,035       (10,457 )
Comprehensive income $ 60,511   $ 58,921   $ 162,916     $ 147,789  
                           

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
       
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,615   $ 58,489
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,710 and $20,205, respectively   174,288     167,016
Inventories   148,637     162,121
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   7,246     4,117
Total current assets   393,786     391,743
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   70,356     70,412
Operating lease right-of-use assets   10,695     14,923
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net   2,206     4,200
Goodwill   527,878     527,553
Intangible assets, net   2,328,529     2,341,893
Other long-term assets   6,303     3,005
Total Assets $ 3,339,753   $ 3,353,729
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable   39,339     62,743
Accrued interest payable   15,197     15,688
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   5,650     6,926
Finance lease liabilities, current portion   2,188     2,834
Other accrued liabilities   65,063     72,524
Total current liabilities   127,437     160,715
       
Long-term debt, net   1,199,340     1,345,788
Deferred income tax liabilities   397,147     380,434
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   6,138     9,876
Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion   195     1,667
Other long-term liabilities   8,919     8,165
Total Liabilities   1,739,176     1,906,645
       
Total Stockholders' Equity   1,600,577     1,447,084
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,339,753   $ 3,353,729
           

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended December 31,
(In thousands)   2023       2022  
Operating Activities      
Net income $ 159,881     $ 158,246  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   22,832       24,762  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   231       171  
Deferred income taxes   14,892       14,021  
Amortization of debt origination costs   3,726       2,613  
Stock-based compensation costs   10,283       9,756  
Non-cash operating lease cost   4,494       4,697  
Other         447  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (7,017 )     (17,078 )
Inventories   13,790       (38,587 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (2,605 )     (596 )
Accounts payable   (23,964 )     8,892  
Accrued liabilities   (7,732 )     8,345  
Operating lease liabilities   (5,259 )     (4,941 )
Other   (1,533 )     (19 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   182,019       170,729  
       
Investing Activities      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (6,407 )     (5,226 )
Other   1,300        
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,107 )     (5,226 )
       
Financing Activities      
Term loan repayments   (150,000 )     (55,000 )
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement         20,000  
Repayments under revolving credit agreement         (20,000 )
Payments of debt costs   (769 )      
Payments of finance leases   (2,112 )     (2,058 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   10,818       7,173  
Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding   (5,508 )     (5,466 )
Repurchase of common stock   (25,000 )     (50,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (172,571 )     (105,351 )
       
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   785       (979 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   5,126       59,173  
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period   58,489       27,185  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 63,615     $ 86,358  
Interest paid $ 49,666     $ 36,716  
Income taxes paid $ 38,606     $ 27,632  
               

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Business Segments
(Unaudited)

           
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands) North American OTC
Healthcare 		  International OTC
Healthcare 		  Consolidated
Total segment revenues* $ 236,565   $ 46,176   $ 282,741
Cost of sales   106,090     18,713     124,803
Gross profit   130,475     27,463     157,938
Advertising and marketing   33,917     5,549     39,466
Contribution margin $ 96,558   $ 21,914   $ 118,472
Other operating expenses           31,640
Operating income         $ 86,832
           

*Intersegment revenues of $0.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

  Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands) North American OTC
Healthcare		   International OTC
Healthcare		   Consolidated
Total segment revenues* $ 727,131   $ 121,235   $ 848,366
Cost of sales   323,632     52,103     375,735
Gross profit   403,499     69,132     472,631
Advertising and marketing   100,707     15,092     115,799
Contribution margin $ 302,792   $ 54,040   $ 356,832
Other operating expenses           96,556
Operating income         $ 260,276

*Intersegment revenues of $2.5 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands) North American OTC
Healthcare		   International OTC
Healthcare		   Consolidated
Total segment revenues* $ 236,884   $ 38,640   $ 275,524
Cost of sales   110,554     14,568     125,122
Gross profit   126,330     24,072     150,402
Advertising and marketing   24,831     5,592     30,423
Contribution margin $ 101,499   $ 18,480   $ 119,979
Other operating expenses           32,795
Operating income         $ 87,184

*Intersegment revenues of $1.1 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

  Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
(In thousands) North American OTC
Healthcare		   International OTC
Healthcare		   Consolidated
Total segment revenues* $ 731,456   $ 110,400   $ 841,856
Cost of sales   327,008     43,318     370,326
Gross profit   404,448     67,082     471,530
Advertising and marketing   99,559     14,634     114,193
Contribution margin $ 304,889   $ 52,448   $ 357,337
Other operating expenses           98,755
Operating income         $ 258,582

*Intersegment revenues of $2.8 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt.

We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.
  • Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
  • Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.
  • Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.
  • Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($1,210,000 at December 31, 2023) less cash and cash equivalents ($63,615 at December 31, 2023). Amounts in thousands.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Nine Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022     2023       2022  
(In thousands)              
GAAP Total Revenues $ 282,741     $ 275,524   $ 848,366     $ 841,856  
Revenue Change   2.6 %         0.8 %    
Adjustments:              
Impact of foreign currency exchange rates         55           (3,704 )
Total adjustments         55           (3,704 )
Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 282,741     $ 275,579   $ 848,366     $ 838,152  
Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change   2.6 %         1.2 %    


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Nine Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
(In thousands)              
GAAP Net Income $ 53,046     $ 51,951     $ 159,881     $ 158,246  
Interest expense, net   16,575       17,917       51,900       50,188  
Provision for income taxes   16,529       16,166       48,822       47,361  
Depreciation and amortization   7,646       8,130       22,832       24,762  
Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 93,796     $ 94,164     $ 283,435     $ 280,557  
Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin   33.2 %     34.2 %     33.4 %     33.3 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Nine Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
(In thousands)              
GAAP Net Income $ 53,046     $ 51,951     $ 159,881     $ 158,246  
Adjustments:              
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows   18,408       22,978       56,458       56,467  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows   18       (19,987 )     (34,320 )     (43,984 )
Total adjustments   18,426       2,991       22,138       12,483  
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities   71,472       54,942       182,019       170,729  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,996 )     (1,803 )     (6,407 )     (5,226 )
Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 69,476     $ 53,139     $ 175,612     $ 165,503  

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024:

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

(In millions)  
Projected FY'24 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 250  
Additions to property and equipment for cash   (10 )
Projected FY'24 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ 240   


Investor Relations Contact
Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819
irinquiries@prestigebrands.com

Primary Logo

