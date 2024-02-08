Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore Investor Webinar Presentation
MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore will be presenting at the Monsoon Communications Investor function on Thursday, 8th February in Sydney, Australia.
A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.
https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/
