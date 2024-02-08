Creatio Announces Its Partnership with e-point, a Leading Digital Experience Company in Poland

The new partnership will allow more businesses in the region to experience the freedom of owning their automation

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with e-point. e-point is a leading software house in Poland. With the new partnership, the company will expand its portfolio by an award-winning composable no-code platform thus strengthening its innovation potential.e-point designs, develops and scales software solutions that deliver exceptional digital experiences. Every day, e-point's experts use a unique combination of technology, strategy and design skills to turn ideas into powerful digital solutions. Over the course of 26 years of operations, the company has become the leading software house in Poland by successfully creating and developing unique online systems for the largest global corporations.“No-code has been close to our hearts and minds for more than two decades since we built the first version of our CMS. Today e-point CMS is a powerful no-code Digital Experience Platform. With our partnership with Creatio we want to extend no-code power to new areas of digital transformation — mainly CRM and BPM applications.” — said Marcin Żuchowicz, CEO at e-point.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Creatio’s composable no-code platform has been shaping the market and helping thousands of organizations to create and deploy enterprise-level solutions at speed and scale. We are thrilled to join forces with E-point on a mission to equip many more organizations in Poland with our powerful technologies,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About e-pointe-point is a leading digital experience company that creates innovative and user-friendly custom software solutions, eCommerce platforms, enterprise portals, mobile applications, and more. The team of 200+ software developers and experts put digital experience at the heart of all our projects.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com