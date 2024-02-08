Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends And Competitors

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.”
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the direct-to-consumer (dtc) genetic testing market size is predicted to reach $3.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

The growth in the direct-to-consumer (dtc) genetic testing market is due to the rising prevalence of diseases and disorders with genetic transmission capabilities. North America region is expected to hold the largest direct-to-consumer (dtc) genetic testing market share. Major players in the direct-to-consumer (dtc) genetic testing market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Konica Minolta, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Inc..

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Segments
•By Type: Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry And Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, Other Types
•By Sample: Saliva, Urine, Blood
•By Technology: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Analysis
•By Business Model: Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model, Restricted Trait Tests Mode
•By End User: Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Home Care, Cosmetics, Other End-User
•By Geography: The global direct-to-consumer (dtc) genetic testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing involves the marketing of genetic tests directly to consumers through media such as radio, television, print adverts, and the internet, where customers can purchase the tests through online marketplaces and pharmacies. After purchasing a test kit, clients give the business a DNA sample and provide individuals access to their genetic data without necessarily requiring the involvement of a healthcare professional or health insurance provider via a secure website, app, or written report with their results.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Characteristics
3. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Trends And Strategies
4. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size And Growth
……
27. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

