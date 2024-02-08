Defense Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The defense drone market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Defense Drone Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the defense drone market size is predicted to reach $16.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the defense drone market is due to the increasing defense expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest defense drone market share. Major players in the defense drone market include Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Defense Drone Market Segments
•By Product: Fixed-Wing Systems, Multirotor Systems, Other Products
•By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, High Range
•By Payload: Small Drones, Medium Drones, Large Drones
•By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance And Targeting (ISRT), Combat Operations, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global defense drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Defense drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are aircraft that fly autonomously, by remote control, or both and carry a variety of sensors, electronic receivers and transmitters, and offensive weaponry. Defense drones are used for observation and tactical making plans.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

