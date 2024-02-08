Manchin Statement On Vote For National Security Supplemental Funding Bill

February 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote for the national security supplemental funding bill, which included bipartisan, commonsense reforms that would have shut down the southern border.

“I have always said, ‘If I can go back home and explain it, I can vote for it.’ To every West Virginian, this bill had the support of the 18,000 agents of the Border Patrol Union who are on the ground fighting like hell every day. It’s not political for them. They’ve opposed Biden's border security policies since day one. However, they strongly supported this bill and they urged Congress to quickly pass it.

"This bipartisan bill would have hired 2,700 new Border Patrol agents and ICE officers. It would have ended catch and release, increased deportations, raised the threshold for asylum, and ended parole at the border, which is responsible for the release of at least one million migrants into the country. These are the reasons I voted for this most needed and sensible border security package.”