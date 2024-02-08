Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,516 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement On Vote For National Security Supplemental Funding Bill

February 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his vote for the national security supplemental funding bill, which included bipartisan, commonsense reforms that would have shut down the southern border.

“I have always said, ‘If I can go back home and explain it, I can vote for it.’ To every West Virginian, this bill had the support of the 18,000 agents of the Border Patrol Union who are on the ground fighting like hell every day. It’s not political for them. They’ve opposed Biden's border security policies since day one. However, they strongly supported this bill and they urged Congress to quickly pass it. 

"This bipartisan bill would have hired 2,700 new Border Patrol agents and ICE officers. It would have ended catch and release, increased deportations, raised the threshold for asylum, and ended parole at the border, which is responsible for the release of at least one million migrants into the country. These are the reasons I voted for this most needed and sensible border security package.”  

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Statement On Vote For National Security Supplemental Funding Bill

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more