OSCE donates two specialized motor boats to increase the operational capacity of the Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence

On 7 February 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe donated two specialized boats to the country's Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defence to bolster Tajikistan's emergency response capabilities. As Tajikistan continues to grapple with the multifaceted impacts of climate change, the assistance provided by the OSCE serves as a demonstration of the importance of international solidarity in addressing environmental challenges and reaffirming the enduring partnership in pursuit of a safer and more secure future for all.

The boats are set to facilitate swift and effective emergency operations during floods, landslides, and other natural calamities that often afflict Tajikistan's vulnerable communities. With its ability to navigate the rivers and swiftly reach remote areas, the donated vessels are expected to enhance the authorities' capacity to save lives and provide timely assistance to those in need. The assistance is part of the Office’s ongoing support to the Government of Tajikistan in enhancing the operational capacity and providing timely and professional support to survivors.

Tajikistan, nestled in the heart of Central Asia, is highly susceptible to a range of natural hazards, including floods, mudflows, and earthquakes, which pose significant risks to lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure. The donation of the boats by the OSCE reflects the Organization's recognition of the urgent need to strengthen Tajikistan's capacity to mitigate and respond to such emergencies, thereby safeguarding the well-being of its population and promoting regional stability.