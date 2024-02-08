Small and medium-sized enterprise credit statistics - Second half of 2023

MACAU, February 8 - According to statistics released today (8 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, newly approved small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) credit decreased in the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, the outstanding balance of SME loans dropped while the share of SME loans to major industries remained stable.

New lending approved

In the second half of 2023, new SME credit limit approved by Macao banks totalled MOP6.2 billion, down 2.9% from the first half of 2023. The collateralised ratio, which indicates the proportion of credit limit with tangible assets pledged, rose 8.0 percentage points from the last survey period to 59.5%.

Credit utilisation

As at end-2023, the outstanding balance of SME loans fell by 1.1% from end-June to MOP84.0 billion, attributable to the repayment of loans with large denomination. Compared to the previous survey period, outstanding SME loans to “information technology” and “restaurants, hotels and similar” increased by 13.8% and 2.0% respectively whereas those to “manufacturing industries” decreased by 30.7%.

The utilisation rate, defined as the proportion of outstanding credit balance to the credit limit granted, rose 0.7 percentage points from six months ago to 81.7%.

Delinquent loans

At end-2023, the outstanding balance of delinquent SME loans was MOP2.9 billion. The fraction of delinquent loans to total SME loans outstanding (the delinquency ratio) was 3.5%.