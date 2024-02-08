Third quarterly lucky draw results of HIES 2023 announced

MACAU, February 8 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has completed nine months of data collection for the one-year Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2023 (HIES 2023). As at the end of the third quarter, DSEC collected data from a total of 4,039 residential units, with 1,897 units completing the online questionnaire, which accounted for 47.0% of the completed questionnaires.

DSEC has begun the fourth quarterly data collection. Households of the selected residential units will receive a notification letter from DSEC about a week prior to the start of the survey. Households may complete the online questionnaire by scanning the QR code on the notification letter via DSEC mobile app or “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service at the “Macao One Account”. Alternatively, households may make an interview appointment with an enumerator by calling the hotline at 8809 8809. To ensure the quality of the data collected, enumerators may revisit or call the households for data verification or obtaining supplementary information during the data collection period.

Survey Incentives for Cooperating Households

In appreciation of the support and cooperation from the households, households that complete the online questionnaire will receive “Online Completion Incentives”. In addition, households that complete the survey, regardless of their submission method, will automatically enter the “Cooperating Households Lucky Draw” to win an electronic red packet of MOP5,000.

The third quarterly Cooperating Households Lucky Draw was conducted on 7 February, and a total of 10 winning households were drawn. The reference numbers of the winning households are 14205-1, 14237-1, 14419-4, 14419-5, 16207-1, 16302-1, 16417-1, 17148-1, 18413-1 and 19539-1. The winning households will be notified by post.

DSEC conducts HIES 2023 in accordance with the Decree Law no. 62/96/M, which stipulates that all survey respondents must provide the required information within the specified period. DSEC calls on the selected households to cooperate with the survey and provide accurate information. For more details, please visit the HIES 2023 website (https://www.dsec.gov.mo/IDRF2023) or call the hotline at 8809 8809.