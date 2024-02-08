An array of activities to be held in the historic districts to celebrate the Chinese New Year

MACAU, February 8 - With the aim of adopting the “1+4” adequate diversification development strategy and actively promoting the development of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, the Macao SAR Government’s working group and the six integrated resort are continuously promoting the revitalisation of Macao’s historic districts. On the occasion of the celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, an array of intriguing activities will be held at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, the Mount Fortress Garden, the Barra Zone around the D. Carlos I dock, the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, the Taipa Houses, the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area and the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade, celebrating the Spring Festival with residents and tourists and creating a vigorous atmosphere in the new year.

Sands China to present “Spring Festival in Full Bloom”

From 1 to 29 February, Sands China is presenting a series of festive activities under the theme of “Spring Festival in Full Bloom” at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and the Taipa Houses Museum, featuring free attractions such as an interactive A.I. photobooth and a Chinese New Year-themed installation at the former firecracker factory, as well as a total of 12 sessions of free family workshops including Fai Chun Ink Rubbing, Chinese Weaving, Paper Craft, and Lantern Making, allowing the public to experience of the charm of traditional Chinese culture. Admission is free. Meanwhile, large-scale romantic and interactive installations best for the Valentine’s Day and the Lantern Festival are available at the Taipa Houses Museum, and various music performances will be held at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Taipa Houses Museum, giving blessings to all lovers around the world.

MGM to set up flower stalls and a night bar at the “Barra Spring Fest”

From 2 to 25 February, MGM will present a series of exciting Spring Festival activities in the Barra Zone around the D. Carlos I dock at designed time, including festive flower stalls, floral workshops which allow participants to unleash their creativity and design their own floral arrangements, diverse music performances by local musicians during weekends and public holidays of the Chinese New Year, giving blessings to the public. In addition, the Navy Yard No. 2 will be transformed into a “Day Cafe & Night Bar” pop-up, where specialty coffees and Chinese tea-infused cocktails will be provided in the daytime and at night respectively. Local brands will also be introduced to provide specialty snacks such as almond cookies, Portuguese sardine paste and dragon beard candy, while photo booths and interactive attractions will be set up for the public to take photos. Surprises from the God of Fortune and other activities will also be included.

In addition, the “Reminiscences of Barra: A Visual Journey ”Archives and Arts Exhibition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and MGM, will be inaugurated on 8 February, at the Navy Yard No. 1, showcasing a series of photographic works and artworks closely related to the Barra Zone around the D. Carlos I dock, and leading the public to learn more about the Barra Zone through collective memories.

SJM to enliven Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro with light installations

From 3 to 18 February, SJM will host the “SJM Chinese New Year Market” at the Outdoor Plaza of the Ponte 16 Resort, Macau, featuring booths from 16 local small and medium-sized enterprises, multiple organisations and charitable institutions, and providing cultural and creative products, creative handicrafts, festive snacks, interactive games and charity sales, as well as music and dance performances at designated time and a traditional welcoming ritual for the God of Fortune. The intangible cultural heritage performance “Drunk Dragon Dance” will be presented by the Macao Fish Trade General Association at 2pm on 17 February (eighth day of the Chinese New Year), giving blessing to the public for the Year of the Dragon. Moreover, in order to highlight the artistic and cultural vitality of the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area, large-scale lighting and artistic light installations will be set up. During the event, a dynamic interplay of light and shadows will be presented from 6pm to 10pm, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival.

Melco to present “Celebrating the Year of the Dragon at Mount Fortress”

From 7 to 25 February, Melco will host the event “Celebrating the Year of the Dragon at Mount Fortress” at the Mount Fortress Garden. A photo area with large festive installations will be set up for the public to take photos, including the “Dragon with Drum”, “Auspicious Dragon”, and a 7-meter-high huge God of Fortune. Game booths and live music performances will also be available. The public can enjoy speciality snacks and drinks, and receive blessings from the God of Fortune, immersing themselves in the joy of the Spring Festival. In addition, the opening hours of the Mount Fortress Garden will be extended until 9pm from 13 to 17 February.

GEG to transform Lai Chi Vun Shipyards into a “Peach Blossom Garden”

From 10 to 14 February (from the first to fifth days of the Chinese New Year), Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) will set up a peach blossom-themed festive scene at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, followed by the “Peach Blossom Garden” Light Show from 6pm to 9pm, offering the public a blossoming garden to enjoy the fascinating natural landscape at the Shipyard. The “God of Fortune” and the “Wavey” will also appear to give blessings at designated times. Complimentary shuttle services will be available between Galaxy Macau and the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards during the period.

Wynn to present festive activities at Rua da Felicidade

From 10 to 18 February and from 23 to 25 February, Wynn Macau, Limited will set up auspicious and dragon-themed Spring Festival decorations at the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade, and present a series of exciting activities, including traditional cultural performances and a cultural and creative market, with festive cocktails and cookies available. The activity “Going Back in Time: A Guided Cultural Tour around Rua da Felicidade Pedestrian Zone” will also be available for residents and tourists to stroll through streets, alleys and buildings, so as to learn about the history and culture of the district in bygone days. The “God of Fortune” will appear in the district and give blessings during the first to the fifth days of the Chinese New Year. Meanwhile, photography services will be available for the public to dress in traditional Chinese costume, allowing them to experience the festive appeal of the district.

For more information about the events organised by the integrated resorts, please stay tuned with the Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao” at www.enjoymacao.mo and the latest updates of the integrated resorts.