Residential property price index for 2023 and October - December

MACAU, February 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall average residential property price index for 2023 decreased by 3.8% year-on-year to 244.4. The indices for existing residential units (262.4) and pre-sale residential units (286.1) dropped by 3.4% and 4.0% respectively year-on-year. Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index for the fourth quarter of 2023 fell by 3.7% from the third quarter.

The overall residential property price index for October - December 2023 was 233.9, down by 0.7% over the previous period (September - November 2023). The index for Taipa & Coloane (235.5) dropped by 3.2% while that for the Macao Peninsula (233.4) stayed flat over the previous period.

The index for existing residential units (252.4) increased by 0.2% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (242.2) and Taipa & Coloane (292.7) rising by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old grew by 3.8%, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 1.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (260.7) went down by 9.7%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of less than 50 square metres and for those with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres decreased by 2.9% and 1.8% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area of 100 square metres and over went up by 0.3%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the index for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less rose by 4.6%, whereas the index for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.4%.