Global Caster Wheels Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Caster Wheels Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the caster wheels market size is predicted to reach $11.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

The growth in the caster wheels market is due to the expansion of the hospitals. North America region is expected to hold the largest caster wheels market share. Major players in the caster wheels market include TENTE International GmbH, Brauer Ltd., CASCOO Europe GmbH, DH Casters Inc., Hamilton Caster & Manufacturing Co., Muvtons Castors Pvt Ltd..

Caster Wheels Market Segments

• By Caster Type: Swivel Caster, Rigid Or Fixed Caster, Ball Bearing Caster, Kingpin Caster

• By Type Of Material: Forged Steel, Cast Iron, Ductile Iron, Polyurethane, Mold On Rubber, Phenolic Resin, Other Materials

• By Application: Shopping Carts, Office Chairs, Toy Wagons, Hospital Beds, Material Handling Equipment

• By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Food Industry, Medical, Textile Industry, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global caster wheels market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A caster wheel is a non-powered wheel that is mounted on the bottom of a larger object to allow it to be moved. In addition to its strong, corrosion-resistant, water-resistant, and weather-resistant properties, it is an excellent mobility enabler. The advantage of casters is that they can handle a lot of weight without breaking.

