Congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

TAJIKISTAN, February 8 - On February 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev, which stated:

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I sincerely congratulate you on your convincing victory in the elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Please accept my best wishes on this occasion.

Your re-election to this highest state post of brotherly Azerbaijan is another clear evidence of the high trust of the Azerbaijani society in you and its broad support for your strategic course, which is aimed at the continuous social and economic development of the country and at the same time strengthening its influence and prestige in the international arena.

While emphasizing your significant personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, I express our commitment to their further comprehensive development.

I am sure that in the future, along with promoting multifaceted relations between the two countries, we will make joint efforts to enrich them with new practical content for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, strong health and great success in the implementation of all your plans, and peace, well-being and lasting prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan."