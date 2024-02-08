B2B Payments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

B2B Payments Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “B2B Payments Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the b2b payments market size is predicted to reach $1794.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the b2b payments market is due to growing global trade. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest b2b payments market share. Major players in the b2b payments market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., American Express Company, Capital One Financial Corporation.

B2B Payments Market Segments

• By Payment Type: Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments

• By Payment Mode: Bank Transfer, Cards, Other Payment Modes

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Metals And Mining, Energy And Utilities, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Government Sector, Other Industry Vertical

• By Geography: The global b2b payments market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

B2B payments refer to a payment that occurs between two organizations or businesses, from a buyer to a supplier, for the supply of goods and services. The payment is a one-time or recurring transaction that depends on the contractual agreement of the buyer and supplier. It is used for transacting payments between two businesses.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. B2B Payments Market Characteristics

3. B2B Payments Market Trends And Strategies

4. B2B Payments Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. B2B Payments Market Size And Growth

……

27. B2B Payments Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. B2B Payments Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

