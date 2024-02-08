Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Active Implantable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the active implantable medical devices market size is predicted to reach $37.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.
The growth in the active implantable medical devices market is due to an increasing number of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest active implantable medical devices market share. Major players in the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cochlear Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Sonova Holding AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics.
Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segments
• By Product Type: Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD), Nerve Simulators, Cochlear Implants, Ventricular Assist Devices, Other Products
• By Application: Cardiovascular, Neurological, Hearing Impairment, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• By Geography: The global active implantable medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An active implantable medical device (AIMD) is a medical device that is completely or partially implanted into the human body for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons. Active implantable medical devices are designed to remain in place.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Characteristics
3. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size And Growth
……
27. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
