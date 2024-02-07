SB993 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to amend 29.563 (2) (b) 2., 29.563 (2) (b) 3m., 29.563 (2) (b) 4., 29.563 (2) (b) 6., 29.563 (2) (b) 6m., 29.563 (2) (b) 7., 29.563 (2) (b) 8., 29.563 (2) (d) 1., 29.563 (2) (g), 29.563 (3) (b) 6., 29.563 (3) (b) 7., 29.563 (3) (cm) 2., 29.563 (4) (b) 1., 29.563 (4) (b) 1m., 29.563 (4) (b) 2., 29.563 (4) (b) 2m., 29.563 (4) (b) 3., 29.563 (5) (b) 1., 29.563 (5) (b) 2., 29.563 (5) (b) 3., 29.563 (6) (am), 29.563 (6) (b) 1., 29.563 (6) (d), 29.563 (7) (b) 1., 29.563 (7) (b) 2., 29.563 (10) (b) 2. and 29.563 (10) (b) 6. of the statutes; Relating to: changes to certain nonresident hunting, trapping, and fishing approval fees. (FE)