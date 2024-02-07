Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,521 in the last 365 days.

SB998 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to renumber 346.485 (2); to renumber and amend 346.49 (3); to amend 346.485 (3) and 346.485 (4) (a); and to create 85.56, 346.485 (2) (bm), 346.49 (3) (b), 346.496, 814.75 (28), 814.78 (13) and 814.79 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: a school bus camera grant program, a school bus safety camera surcharge, owner liability for illegally passing a school bus, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Transportation and Local Government

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb998

You just read:

SB998 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2024-02-07

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more