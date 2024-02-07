Submit Release
SB1006 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - An Act to repeal 29.889 (2) (c), 29.889 (2) (d), 29.889 (3), 29.889 (4) (a), 29.889 (6) (a), 29.889 (7) (bm) and 29.89 (3) (a); to renumber 29.889 (5) (c) and 29.889 (6) (em); to renumber and amend 29.889 (6) (f); to amend 20.370 (5) (fq), 29.885 (5) (a), 29.889 (1) (intro.), 29.889 (2) (a), 29.889 (4) (b), 29.889 (4) (c), 29.889 (5) (a), 29.889 (5) (b), 29.889 (5) (bm), 29.889 (5) (bs), 29.889 (6) (d), 29.889 (7) (a), 29.889 (7) (b) (intro.), 29.889 (7) (b) 2., 29.889 (7) (b) 3., 29.889 (7) (b) 4., 29.889 (7) (d) 2., 29.889 (7m) (a), 29.889 (7m) (ae) 1., 29.889 (7m) (ae) 4. (intro.), 29.889 (8g), 29.889 (8r) (a), (b) and (c) and 29.89 (5) (b) 2. c.; and to create 29.885 (3) (bm), 29.889 (5) (c) 2., 29.889 (5) (d), 29.889 (6) (em) 2., 29.889 (6) (f) 2. and 3., 29.889 (7m) (au) and 29.889 (7m) (av) of the statutes; Relating to: the wildlife damage abatement program and the wildlife damage claim program. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

