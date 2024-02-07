Submit Release
SJR109 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-02-07

WISCONSIN, February 7 - To amend section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting the governor from using the partial veto to create or increase any tax or fee (first consideration).

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

