WISCONSIN, February 7 - To amend section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting the governor from using the partial veto to create or increase any tax or fee (first consideration).
Status: S - Government Operations
SJR109 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2024-02-07
