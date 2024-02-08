Global Corn Gluten Meal Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The corn gluten meal market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Corn Gluten Meal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the corn gluten meal market size is predicted to reach $10.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the corn gluten meal market is due to growing demand for corn gluten meals in the agricultural sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest corn gluten meal market share. Major players in the corn gluten meal market include Valero Energy Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Zhucheng XingMao Corn Development Co. Ltd.

Corn Gluten Meal Market Segments
• By Form: Unprocessed Corn Gluten Meal, Granulated Corn Gluten Meal, Pelletized Corn Gluten Meal
• By Nature: Organic, Conventional
• By Source: Corn Starch, Corn Syrup
• By Application: Animal Feed, Agriculture Fertilizer, Garden And Lawn
• By Geography: The global corn gluten meal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Corn gluten meal is a byproduct of the wet milling process that yields from maize starch and sometimes ethanol. It is a protein-rich feed with a crude protein content of roughly 65% that is used as a protein, energy, and pigment source for livestock species including fish. Due to its complete protein digestion, it is highly used for pet food.

