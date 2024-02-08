Medical Image Exchange System Market Expected to Reach US$ 9.89 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Digitalization of Healthcare Sector Set to Drive Widespread Adoption of Medical Image Exchange Systems

Rockville , Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical image exchange system market is forecasted to account for a valuation of US$ 3.91 billion in 2024 and further expand at a stellar 9.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. As per this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, medical image exchange system services are projected to account for 75% of global market revenue by 2034.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9450

Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development and the growing adoption of advanced medical imaging technologies are forecasted to augment medical image exchange system sales in the long run. The implementation of 5G and the introduction of automated workflows in the medical industry are also projected to create an opportune setting for medical image exchange system companies across the study period and beyond.

Rising proliferation of digital technologies in the healthcare sector vertical in East Asia is projected to allow this region to account for a sizeable share of global medical image exchange system market revenue through 2034. China is projected to lead the medical image exchange system sales in East Asia over the next 10 years.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 9.89 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global medical image exchange system market is estimated at a value of US$ 3.91 billion in 2024.

Demand for medical image exchange systems is set to rise at an astronomical CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 9.89 billion by 2034-end.

Rapid adoption of cloud-based systems in healthcare institutions, wide use of medical imaging technologies, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development, and growing demand for automated medical workflows are estimated to be key market drivers.

Sales of medical image exchange systems in China are set to increase at a phenomenal 10.4% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Medical image exchange system sales in North America are projected to reach US$ 2.88 billion by the end of 2034.

Medical image exchange services are estimated to account for 76.3% of the global market in 2024.



“Integration of 5G, artificial intelligence, and machine learning will be crucial in determining the success of medical image exchange system companies in the years ahead,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Nuance Communications Inc.

IBM Corporation

PaxeraHealth

GE Healthcare (A General Electric Company)

Sectra AB

Trice Imaging Inc.

eHealth Technologies Inc.

IMEXHS

Vaultara

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Change Healthcare

DICOM Grid Inc. (dba Ambra Health)

DataFirst

OneMedNet Corporation

Winning Strategy

Medical image exchange system manufacturers are projected to focus on product innovation to stay competitive in the future market landscape. Medical image exchange system companies are also estimated to incorporate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning to improve the efficacy of their products in the future.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9450

Competitive Landscape

Leading medical image exchange system vendors are focusing on acquisitions and mergers to expand their business scope and enlarge their imaging databases to improve access and functionality of their products and services.

In September 2022, Intelerad Medical Systems, a leading name in the enterprise imaging solutions space, announced the acquisition of a world-renowned image exchange network for medical and clinical imaging data called Life Image. This acquisition took Intelerad one step closer to its goal of making the world’s leading interoperable medical image exchange platform.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global medical image exchange system market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on solution (services, software) and end user (hospitals, clinical research laboratories, laboratories, diagnostic centers, educational institutes, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: The market for Diagnostic Imaging Services is likely to be valued at US$ 1 Billion by 2032.

Medical Holography Market: The global medical holography market is estimated to boom at a CAGR of 32% from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market is valued at US$ 1 billion and is thus expected to reach a size of US$ 16 billion by the end of 2033.

Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: The global medical imaging phantoms to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog