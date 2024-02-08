Talk Is Cheap, Action's Now: United Renewables Pushes Business Change

Chris Caldwell CEO of United Renewables in Conversation with Professor Freek Vermeulen





DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of an escalating climate emergency, the launch of Season Three of the Conversations on Climate podcast represents a pivotal moment for corporate leaders and policymakers. Devised by Chris Caldwell and the strategic minds at United Renewables Ltd, this series delves into the imperative of aligning business innovation with ecological sustainability, offering a sophisticated conversation on driving systemic change.

The inaugural episode of season three features Professor Freek Vermeulen of the London Business School, who conveys the critical relationship between sustainable business practices and long-term profitability. The podcast's scope extends beyond singular perspectives, convening a consortium of thought leaders - from world-leading business strategists who address environmental challenges, to pioneers in green technology, and experts in sustainable biotech. Conversations on Climate is a melting pot of ideas poised to inspire and drive action.

Amidst the discussions, Professor Freek Vermeulen offers a profound insight that resonates with the core mission of the podcast: "Of course, you can become angry at people, but it happens in a context. Therefore, not being judgmental or angry at people but helping them to understand the context and changing the context for people in organisations so that they don't make these wrong choices anymore, that's actually what's important." This perspective underscores the importance of understanding the broader context in which businesses operate, highlighting the podcast's commitment to fostering global conversations on sustainability and corporate responsibility.

This season transcends conventional conversation, serving as a crucible for inspiration and actionable insights. It fosters a union of academic rigor and pragmatic business acumen, aiming to equip listeners with the strategies and motivations to enact tangible environmental stewardship within their organisations.

"Season Three is an imperative, not merely a series of conversations," asserts Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables. "Our objective is to kindle the innovative spirit within the sphere of sustainability, encouraging decisive action and nurturing a network of executives committed to embedding environmental considerations into the core of their business models."

Leveraging Influence for Broader Impact:

Building upon the momentum of its preceding series, which captivated over three million listeners and ignited critical conversations on climate action globally, Season Three aspires to deepen its investigative reach. Through the collaborative efforts of United Renewables' production prowess and the London Business School's Alumni Energy Club, the podcast is poised to challenge and expand the conversation surrounding corporate responsibility towards climate change.

Engage with the Forefront of Corporate Sustainability:

This invitation extends to all who navigate the intersections of business leadership and environmental policy. Subscribe to Season Three of the Conversations on Climate podcast via the United Renewables website and position yourself at the forefront of sustainable innovation. This series is not just a podcast; it's a manifesto for change, urging the business community to lead with conviction in the quest for a sustainable future. Let it serve as both a catalyst for action and a beacon of hope for corporate leaders committed to making a difference in the climate crisis.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables is at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, dedicated to providing diverse green energy solutions, including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. The company is committed to fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering businesses and communities through innovation and environmental stewardship.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' Conversations on Climate podcast, now in it’s third season, offers enlightening insights on climate change. The podcast combines academic knowledge with practical industry experience, covering topics from leadership to green innovations. Season 3, developed in collaboration with the London Business School Alumni Energy Club, provides a roadmap for professionals navigating the climate conundrum.

For the latest episodes and updates, subscribe to the Conversations on Climate Channel on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, and Spotify.

Conversations on Climate is a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

Conversations on Climate brings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Guests include Sir Andrew Likierman, Julio Dal Poz, Professor Jean-Pierre Beno ît , Professor Ioannou, Tara Schmidt, Professor Dan Cable, Professor Zoe Chance, Professor Lynda Gratton, Tom Gosling, Eduardo Famini Silva, Dr. Linda Yueh, Yariv Cohen, François Ortalo-Magné, Professor Randall Peterson, Matt Winning, Abel Martins Alexandre, Dr. Marcel Olbert, Professor Rupert Merson, Costas Markides, Professor Brian Caulfield and CT Greenbank.

