Chestnut Market Targets US$4.9 Billion with 3.22% CAGR by 2032 | IMARC Group

Global chestnut market was $3.7B in 2023, projected to hit $4.9B by 2032 with a 3.22% CAGR. Demand for organic foods and health benefits fuel growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Chestnut Market Report by Species Type (American Chestnut, Chinese Chestnut, European Chestnut, Japanese Chestnut), Distribution (Food and Beverage Industry, Food Service, Retail, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

What is the market for chestnut?

The global chestnut market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.22% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Chestnut Industry:

• Consumer Health Awareness:

The increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with chestnuts is a significant factor driving the growth of the chestnut industry. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibers, chestnuts are becoming a preferred snack and culinary ingredient for health-conscious individuals. This shift toward healthier eating habits is encouraging the expansion of chestnut-based products in the market, from fresh and roasted nuts to flour and pastes, meeting the demand for nutritious and versatile food options. The growing trend of incorporating plant-based ingredients into diets further amplifies the demand for chestnuts as a wholesome alternative.

• Culinary Versatility:

Chestnuts are celebrated for their unique flavor and texture, making them a popular ingredient in various culinary traditions worldwide. Their adaptability in both sweet and savory dishes enhances their appeal to consumers and chefs alike. From traditional holiday recipes to innovative gourmet dishes, the culinary versatility of chestnuts is opening new avenues for industry. This factor is promoting the consumption of chestnuts and encouraging producers to explore different processing methods to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of the global market. The development of new chestnut-based products is a testament to their growing role in the culinary world.

• Sustainable Agriculture Practices:

The chestnut industry is benefiting from a growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices. Chestnut trees are relatively low maintenance, requiring fewer chemical inputs than other crops, which aligns with the increasing consumer demand for environment-friendly and sustainable food sources. Moreover, the ability of chestnut trees to thrive in diverse climates and soils contributes to the expansion of chestnut cultivation across different regions. This focus on sustainability supports the industry's growth by appealing to eco-conscious consumers and helping to ensure the long-term viability of chestnut farming. Enhanced ecological practices and the promotion of biodiversity further strengthen the industry's sustainability credentials.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd.

• Chestnut Growers Inc.

• Qinhuangdao Yanshan Chestnut Food Co. Ltd.

• Roland Foods LLC

• Royal Nut Company

• Shandong Maria Food Co. Ltd

• Shandong Zhifeng Foodstuffs Co. Ltd

• V. Besana Spa

Chestnut Market Report Segmentation:

By Species Type:

• American Chestnut

• Chinese Chestnut

• European Chestnut

• Japanese Chestnut

Chinese chestnut represents the largest segment due to its higher yield, adaptability to various climates, and popularity in culinary applications, making it a preferred choice in both domestic and international markets.

By Distribution:

• Food and Beverage Industry

• Food Service

• Retail

• Others

Based on the distribution, the market has been segregated into the food and beverage industry, food service, retail, and others.

Regional Insights:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Others

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the chestnut market is attributed to the significant production and consumption of chestnuts in countries like China and Korea, where chestnuts are integral to the diet and cultural traditions.

Global Chestnut Market Trends:

The global chestnut market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising consumer interest in healthy and natural foods. Chestnuts, known for their nutritional benefits, including high fiber content and antioxidants, are increasingly incorporated into various diets. The market expansion is also fueled by the versatility of chestnuts in culinary applications, from traditional roasting to incorporation in desserts and savory dishes. With Asia Pacific leading in production and consumption, the demand for chestnuts is also growing in Europe and North America. Innovations in packaging and storage techniques are enhancing their shelf life, further boosting their global trade and availability. This trend reflects the growing consumer preference for nutritious and natural food options worldwide.

