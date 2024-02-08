Wind Power Converter Market to Witness Remarkable Growth from 2023 - 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Wind Power Converter Market Growth 2023 Leading Key Players - AMSC Windtec USA Suzhou, Aeo Energy Technology Co., Ltd

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wind power converter is a machine designed to convert the energy of wind movement into mechanical power. Further, this mechanical energy is converted into electricity with wind turbine generators. The power converter is required for wind turbine generators to adjust the generator frequency and voltage. This energy is used to operate various equipment such as mill grains, drive machinery, and pump water. In addition, a power electronic converter can convert the variable frequency output of an induction generator, driven by a variable speed wind turbine. Wind turbines are similar to propeller blades of aircraft, as they rotate converting kinetic energy to mechanical power. The system is recognized as renewable, as wind energy is eco-friendly and emits no carbon dioxide. Thus, multiple benefits associated with wind power converters are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The need to replace current nonrenewable energy sources such as fossil fuels, gas, and coal is the major factor contributing to the growth of the global wind power converter system market. The market is diverting toward the adoption of renewable sources of energy and considers a safe environment a vital factor. Thus, wind energy has been widely used to generate electricity. This, in turn, accelerated the consumption of electricity in commercial and other industrial processes, thereby boosting the demand for renewable wind power energy. Power converter adopts the changing speeds continuously concerning the changing wind velocity; thus, they have been considered as high-efficiency technology for electricity generation.

The major market players have taken the necessary steps to improve the accuracy of devices and overall functionality. An increase in the installation rate of wind power converters across the globe plays a significant role in the evolution of the market. More focus is given to the design and control of power converters. New technologies have been used to increase the overall performance of wind power converters and to develop innovative blade manufacturing techniques. An increase in the adoption of wind-induced energy harvesting devices and smart rotors is an emerging trend in the wind power converter market, which augments the global market growth.

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on utilization. Leading market players such as Alstom and AMSC Windtec USA Suzhou have determined how improved accuracy can be influential in many applications. The need to generate electrical power with a wide range of speeds leading to high usage of wind power converter systems notably contributes toward the growth of the overall market. Furthermore, this system can capture and transfer the energy to the grid or a load.

Key Wind Power Converter Market Segments:

Wind Power Converter Market By Product Type

Partial Wind Power Converter

Full Wind Power Converter

Doubly Fed Wind Power Converter

Wind Power Converter Market By Application

Induction Generators

Electricity

Others

Wind Power Converter Market By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Wind Power Converter Market By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

the Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

AMSC Windtec USA Suzhou

Aeo Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Sungrow Power Supply Co.

Schneider

Alstom

Siemens AG

ABB

First Sunergy Worldwide LLC

Emerson Network Power Co.

COVID-19 impact analysis

The global market for wind power converter systems has witnessed gradual growth since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the fact that the pandemic has enhanced the demand for energy utilization worldwide, as one-third of the global population is staying indoors. Thus, the rise in energy consumption has improved the demand for wind power converter systems, despite global disruption in financial and other commodity markets. However, the demand for energy requirements will be low due to shut shutdown of industries and less demand for electricity. Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport has been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap. Thus, insufficiency of raw materials hampers the production rate and supply chain of the wind power converter system market.

