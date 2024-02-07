TAIWAN, February 7 - President Tsai meets delegation led by Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko

On the afternoon of February 7, President Tsai Ing-wen met at her official residence with a delegation led by Governor of Tokyo Koike Yuriko. In remarks, President Tsai said that Taiwan and Japan have both faced many challenges. The president said she looks forward to even more opportunities for bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the future, and to the continued development of Taiwan-Japan relations.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

Governor Koike is very well known in Taiwan, and is also a good friend of Taiwan. We thank her for her support of Taiwan-Japan exchanges. Governor Koike has participated in events related to Taiwan in Tokyo, such as the Taiwan Plus cultural festival in 2019 and Taiwan Expo 2023, at which she gave her encouragement.

Taiwan and Tokyo have had many exchanges in areas such as fire safety and education. We are pleased Governor Koike and her delegation have made this visit, as well as exchanged views with Minister of Digital Affairs Audrey Tang (唐鳳). The system that Minister Tang set up during the outbreak of the pandemic in Taiwan allowed people to quickly sign up for vaccinations, and made the vaccination process fast and organized.

Taiwan and Japan have both faced many challenges, and are partners that have always offered support to each other. With a good friend like Governor Koike in Japan, we hope for even more opportunities for bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the future.

In just a few days, we will celebrate the Lunar New Year. I am delighted to meet with Governor Koike before the holiday and wish her a happy new year. I look forward to the continued development of Taiwan-Japan relations.

Governor Koike then delivered remarks, first thanking people from all walks of life in Taiwan for their generous donations to assist with disaster relief following the Noto Peninsula earthquake. She stated that Tokyo attaches great importance to disaster prevention training, and has worked with the Taipei City Fire Department for a disaster prevention drill program. The governor said that disaster prevention is critical for protecting lives, and believes it is also a shared mission of both Taiwan and Japan. She said that in the future, Taiwan and Japan should continue to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Governor Koike also thanked Minister Tang for helping her understand the importance of digital power at a time when the pandemic was severe. The governor said that Taiwan has excellent digital technology and talent in the field. She hopes that Taiwan and Japan can show their respective digital strengths, and continue to increase exchanges and cooperation.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.