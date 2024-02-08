Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market's Surge to $28.0 Billion with 14.28% CAGR by 2030

Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Senseonics Holdings, Inc., Abbott laboratories, MannKind Corporation, Glysens Incorporated, Dexcom, Inc, Medtronic plc, Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company



𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $7.1 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $28.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 14.28% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬: The continuous development of innovative insulin delivery systems, such as smart insulin pens, patches, and inhalers, enhances the ease of use and effectiveness of diabetes therapy. Improved technology promotes better adherence to treatment plans, contributing to overall patient outcomes.

● 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬: The global increase in diabetes cases, both type 1 and type 2, creates a growing demand for advanced and efficient therapies. Next-generation solutions offer more personalized and effective options for managing diabetes, addressing the expanding patient population.

● 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬: Next-generation therapies prioritize patient convenience, comfort, and compliance. Patient-centric designs, including user-friendly interfaces and automated features, improve the overall diabetes management experience, leading to better treatment adherence.

● 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: The integration of digital health technologies, such as mobile apps, connected devices, and telemedicine solutions, empowers individuals with diabetes to monitor their condition more effectively. This integration fosters a holistic approach to diabetes management and encourages proactive healthcare.

● 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬: The shift towards precision medicine allows for more personalized treatment plans based on an individual's specific needs, lifestyle, and genetic factors. Next-generation therapies aim to provide tailored solutions that optimize glycemic control and minimize side effects.

● 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Ongoing research and development efforts in diabetes therapy contribute to the discovery of novel drugs and delivery methods. Pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms invest in cutting-edge technologies, fostering a pipeline of innovative solutions that can revolutionize diabetes care.

● 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Governments worldwide are recognizing the increasing burden of diabetes and are actively supporting initiatives to improve diabetes care. Regulatory support, funding, and partnerships encourage the development and adoption of next-generation diabetes therapies and drug delivery systems.

● 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬: Increased awareness about the benefits of advanced diabetes therapies and drug delivery methods among healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers plays a crucial role in driving market growth. Education programs contribute to the acceptance and adoption of new technologies.

● 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, technology firms, and healthcare organizations facilitate the integration of diverse expertise, leading to the development of comprehensive and innovative solutions in diabetes therapy and drug delivery.

● 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: The ongoing global health challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have highlighted the need for resilient and adaptable healthcare systems. Next-generation diabetes therapies, with features like remote monitoring and minimal healthcare facility visits, align with the demand for more flexible and decentralized healthcare solutions.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

● Inhalable Insulin

● Oral Insulin

● Insulin Patches

● CGM Systems

● Artificial Pancreas



𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜:

● Adult Population (>14years)

● Child Population (14years)



𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

● Type 1 Diabetes

● Type 2 Diabetes



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Diagnostic/Clinics

● ICUs

● Home Healthcare



𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞: Senseonics Holdings, Inc., Abbott laboratories, MannKind Corporation, Glysens Incorporated, Dexcom, Inc, Medtronic plc, Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company



𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Historical year – 2018-2020; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

» Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

» Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market by Application/End Users

» Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

» Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

» Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

» Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

» Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

» Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

» Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of Contents



