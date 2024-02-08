Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market Size is Predicted to Garner USD 9,254.5 Million by 2030

Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market

Growing adoption of advanced driver assistance system & rising concern toward road safety drive the growth of the automotive intelligent lighting system market

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market by Technology (Halogen, LED and Xenon), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), Product Type (Adaptive Headlight and Intelligent Ambient Lighting) and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, The global automotive intelligent lighting system market was valued at $3,652.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,254.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The Automotive Intelligent Lighting System involves advanced lighting technologies integrated into vehicles to elevate visibility, safety, and aesthetics. The system comprises adaptive headlights and intelligent ambient lighting as two primary types of automotive lighting products. The system adjusts vehicle light to align with lighting conditions, weather, and road conditions, reducing driver stress and enhancing safety. Furthermore, adaptive headlamps, categorized as intelligent headlights, can be modified as per the driving situation.

Latest technologies in the industry:

Laser light: Dynamic technology brighter than LEDs

The advancement in automotive lighting has taken a significant step forward with the discovery of LED, xenon, and halogen headlamp technologies, and the ultimate advancement is now represented by laser light. This lighting trend has unlocked entirely new potential for the design and functionality of headlights. Presently, the brightness of laser light is already nearly four times greater than that of LED.

The key benefit for drivers is that these lamps are expected to offer the maximum range among all existing headlight technologies. This provides the driver with improved clarity, elevating the level of safety in driving. Laser diodes exhibit exceptional performance due to their compact size. The incorporation of laser light will make headlights significantly smaller and more efficient in the upcoming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players analyzed in the automotive intelligent lighting system market include 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐄 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆𝐚𝐀, 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐉.𝐖. 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐨

Innovative product launches fueling the expansion of the industry:

The automotive intelligent lighting system industry is dynamic and key players are investing in the latest technologies to upgrade their product portfolio. For instance, ams OSRAM, a leading global provider of optical solutions, has unveiled innovative technology that simplifies the incorporation of dynamic arrays featuring intensity and color changes, consisting hundreds of RGB LEDs in automotive interior lighting.

By vehicle type, the automotive intelligent lighting system market is divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 owing to the high sale of passenger vehicles as compared with commercial vehicles.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive intelligent lighting system market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030, owing to increasing sales of luxury cars, growing demand for technological advancements, and the presence of leading players in the region. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to growing need for vehicles equipped with advanced features across the province, due to increase in sales of premium passenger vehicles across the province.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global automotive intelligent lighting system market, owing to the relatively higher installation of automotive intelligent lighting system in passenger cars. At the same time, the commercial vehicle segment would register the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to growing integration of automotive intelligent lighting system in commercial vehicles.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the LED segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By product type, the intelligent ambient lighting segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By sales channel, OEM segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By region, Europe contributed the highest revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA in 2020.

