Charging Ahead: Key Factors Shaping the Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor Market

Electric Vehicle (EV) Traction Motor Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Vehicles (EV) traction motor market is installed in fully-hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The BEVs and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVs) are rapidly gaining traction in the global automobile market, owing to zero emissions and high fuel efficiency at increasingly reasonable prices. Attractive operating condition and remarkable features have boosted the EV traction motor demand in the market. Some of its attractive features include high power conversion, high efficiency, quiet operation, the capability to work in adverse conditions, and many others, which are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Many manufacturing motor companies are dependent on each other for intermediate products. For instance, China produces 20% critical parts of the global value chain, which has been disturbed due to the lockdown.

Exchange of resources among two companies in two countries is not possible during the pandemic, which has resulted in huge losses.

The disrupted supply chain is estimated to take some time to revive once the pandemic is over.

Businesses are suffering from bankruptcy or entering into a recession period due to the pandemic.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Rise in demand for electric vehicles & machinery and government initiatives to incentivize costumers are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, rise in price of materials used for production and high investment costs are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in R&D is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the EV traction motor market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐕 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐲

Increase in spending on the betterment of automobiles and strict governmental regulation on carbon emission are the prominent factors that fuel the market growth. Volatile fuel price is another factor that increases the demand for electric vehicles, thereby driving the market growth. In addition, increase in demand for conveyors, elevators, and other industrial machines at the manufacturing site for straightforward operation further fuels the market growth.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Government initiatives play a very crucial role to influence costumers and to increase sales in the market. Rise in allocation of such incentives initiated by governments across various countries is estimated to display a positive impact on the market. Therefore, high efficiency and low power consumption are being highlighted by governments, resulting in more awareness among consumers.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the EV traction motor market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the EV traction motor market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the EV traction motor market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐕 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the EV traction motor market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Webasto

Magna International

Valmet Automotive

Aisin Seiki

Continental

Pininfarina

Standex International

Hoerbiger

Haartz

Gahh Automotive

