Cyber Security Market Demand and Future Scope with Key Players Analysis - Accenture, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Global Cyber Security Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services), by Solution (Identity Access Management, Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering, Data Security & Privacy Service Offering, Others), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (Telecom, Automotive, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030”.

According to the report, the global cyber security industry generated $197.36 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $478.68 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Cybersecurity is critical because it safeguards all types of data against theft and loss. Sensitive data, personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), personal information, intellectual property, data, and governmental and industry information systems all fall under this category. Global connection and the use of cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, to store sensitive data and personal information are raising both inherent and residual risk. The chance of a firm being the victim of a successful cyber assault or data breach is on the rise, owing to widespread inadequate cloud service configuration and increasingly adept cyber thieves. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the cyber security market includes rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises and increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend is boosting the growth of the global cyber security market.

The software industry is the major consumer of cybersecurity solutions. In the present corporate environment, both developed and emerging areas have seen an increase in the usage of this technology. In order to provide unique and contemporary security products to clients, businesses use effective strategies. Increased awareness among enterprises of all kinds when it comes to securing their information as well as an increase in ransom-ware assaults among small businesses, charities, and government agencies, are developing trends in the cybersecurity sector. As a result, every firm is increasing their expenditure in order to preserve their sensitive and critical data.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of cybersecurity market. This is attributed to the fact that with the emergence of COVID-19, the use of cybersecurity will enable enterprises to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working.

Corporations use technology to increase revenues by doing the majority of their activities on the internet. Because internetwork activities include many hazards, they must be protected by thorough and rigorous rules. Existing cybersecurity legislation include several areas of corporate operations and may fluctuate depending on the location or nation in which a company operates.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cyber security market revenue, owing to an increase in cloud-enabled activities and growth in cloud marketplace trends such as the adoption of multi & hybrid cloud environments and private cloud repatriation in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the fact that cyberattack cases have increased at a substantial rate in Asia-Pacific, due to an increase in penetration of the internet, a surge in usage of mobile data, and a rise in the trend of using BYOD among organizations.

Leading Market Players: -

Accenture Inc.

Broadcom

Capgemini

Cognizant

FS, Inc.

Fireeye

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

L&T Technologies Services Ltd.

PwC

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

