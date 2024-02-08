A clearer vision for surgical robotics: CMR Surgical announces significant update to Versius

CMR Surgical launches vLimeLite * a new imaging technology to visualise ICG, the first product launch in a series of 2024 product releases as part of Versius Plus, a significant enhancement to the existing system

Versius Plus becomes the first CE marked surgical robot on the market to offer an integrated ICG system with multiple viewing modes and colour displays to visualise ICG, enhancing visualisation during surgery

Surgeons at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the UK are the first to install vLimeLite

CAMBRIDGE, UK – 8 February 2024, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced the launch of vLimeLite – an integrated fluorescence imaging system to visualise ICG (Indocyanine green), which will give surgeons enhanced visualisation, where indicated.

Surgeons using Versius Plus – the latest version of the Versius surgical robot – will be able to use vLimeLite to help perform visual assessment of the vessels, blood flow and related tissue perfusion, as well as biliary anatomy.

vLimeLite is unique in surgical robotics because it is an integrated ICG system that allows visualisation of ICG with a choice of viewing mode for surgeons: overlay in full colour or greyscale. It also allows a choice of ICG colour: green or cyan.

Supratim Bose, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, commented: “With 3D HD visualisation, surgeons already have a fantastic view of their operating field at our Versius console. But now, with vLimeLite they can see beyond what the eye can see, allowing them to clearly visualise critical anatomy during their operations.”

“This is the most significant update of Versius since it launched back in 2019. We have listened to the needs of surgeons, and I’m delighted that we have been able to give them what they want – a best-in-class ICG product that we know will make a real difference for their patients,” Bose added.

Mark Slack, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of CMR Surgical, commented: “I think what is really special is the overlay mode option, which means Versius surgeons will be able to use our integrated ICG system, while continuing to view in full colour with the same video quality. vLimeLite truly allows surgeons to see what was once invisible to them.”

Gloucestershire Royal Hospitals NHS Trust in the UK is the first hospital to install vLimeLite and its Upper GI team will begin cases next month.

Steve Hornby and Simon Higgs, Consultant Upper GI Surgeons at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust who will be the first to operate with vLimeLite, commented: “We’ve completed more than 200 cases with Versius at Gloucester Royal Hospital. As long-term partners of CMR, we were delighted to be the first to get our hands on its ICG system. We will utilise vLimeLite initially for our oesophagectomies and we can already tell what a difference vLimeLite is going to make.”

“During the anastomosis of the stomach to the oesophagus, the visualisation and assessment of tissue perfusion will be much clearer, giving surgeons greater confidence in the health of the gastric conduit.”

Professor Luigi Boni, Chief of the Department of Minimally Invasive and General Surgery at Policlinico di Milano said: “I am pleased that vLimeLite has now launched. I have been working closely with CMR to help bring better ICG visualisation to surgical robotics. The launch of vLimeLite enables surgeons to use Versius for the vast majority of surgical procedures, offering the best surgical care to patients.”

vLimeLite is launching initially in UK, Ireland and Hong Kong. A global rollout of vLimeLite will follow, subject to local regulatory approvals and there will be further product launches as part of Versius Plus throughout 2024. The launch of vLimeLite follows CMR’s announcement that Q4 2023 was its strongest quarter on record, with more installations of Versius around the world, and the highest number of procedures undertaken by surgeons.

* vLimeLite is CE marked, please check availability of the product in your country with your local sales representative or your local customer service. The Versius System vLimeLite Instructions for Use, including the approved indications, contraindications and warnings can be found in the product labelling supplied with each Versius System. Not available for sale in the United States.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.