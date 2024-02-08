Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Rising Valuation to Reach $2.4 billion by 2032, Fueled by Strong CAGR of 10.9%

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Size, Share

Region-wise, Europe accounted for the highest robotic lawn mower market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Robotic Lawn Mower Market," The robotic lawn mower market size was valued at $838.50 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.

A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous machine used to maintain lawns and other grassy areas mechanically. These machines navigate lawns while avoiding obstacles and trimming grass to a certain height by using sensors, GPS technology, and sharp cutting blades. Users may control robotic lawn mowers through smartphone applications. Robotic lawn mowers are more convenient than typical gas-powered mowers since they do not require manual mowing, encourage regular grass preservation, and produce less noise and pollution.

The robotic lawn mower industry is significantly driven by the decline in labor costs, especially for commercial customers including landscaping businesses, golf courses, and property management agencies. To manage and maintain huge fleets of manual mowers, commercial agencies have to hire a large workforce to look after the devices, which increases the overall labor cost.

Due to its autonomous functioning, the less priced solutions on the market, including robotic lawn mowers, eliminate the need for human intervention in device operation. This significantly lowers labor expenses because mowers no longer need to be pushed or carried by physical workers. In addition, commercial customers can transfer their workforce to other duties that generate more value, contribute to increasing overall operational effectiveness, and possibly reduce payroll costs.

The expense of routine maintenance and repairs may in fact limit the market expansion for robotic lawn mowers. Although robotic lawn mowers do not require human assistance for operation, they do require some maintenance. The maintenance of robotic lawn mowers results in high expenses that discourage some consumers even if they are less regular than typical mowers. The costs such as repairs like blade sharpening, cleaning, and software upgrades prohibit consumers from purchasing robotic lawn mowers.

In addition, due to the complicated technology and specialized parts, repairing robotic lawn mowers can be more difficult and expensive than repairing regular mowers. Many people might not have the technical ability to diagnose and fix these devices themselves, which would force them to rely on costly professional specialists. Furthermore, it may be difficult or take longer to get the robotic lawnmower back in working order in some areas due to a lack of qualified specialists or approved service facilities. Potential consumers who often look for a hassle-free and cost-effective lawn care solution may put off the concept of a higher total cost of ownership caused by these maintenance and repair problems.

The market for robotic lawn mowers has a large window of opportunity because of the decreasing expenses of batteries and fuel cells. These innovations provide autonomous lawn mowers with vitality by supplying electricity to their electric motors, which allows them to run smoothly and noiselessly. Robotic mower accessibility and affordability are directly impacted by the ongoing decline in the pricing of battery packs and fuel cells. Reduced battery prices allow manufacturers to provide consumers with more affordable versions, which increases the allure of making the first investment in these products. Furthermore, better energy storage options extend robotic mowers' runtime and increase their overall performance, enabling them to mow bigger spaces and do more difficult jobs. The advantages of these devices for operations and the environment increase as one is less dependent on costly, high-maintenance internal combustion engines. In addition to encouraging robotic lawn mower market growth, this trend—which is consistent with the larger movement towards eco-friendly and sustainable technologies—also guarantees that the autonomous lawn mower industry stays at the leading edge of efficiency and innovation, which encourages more household adoption.

The robotic lawn mower market is segmented into range, end user, distribution channel, and region. By range, the market is classified into low range robotic lawn mower, medium range robotic lawn mower, and high range robotic lawn mower. As per end user, the market is classified into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, the market is classified into online and retail. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

According to the robotic lawn mower market analysis, on the basis of range, the medium range robotic lawn mower segment dominated the industry in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

According to the robotic lawn mower market trends, on the basis of end user, residential segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

According to the robotic lawn mower market demand, on the basis of distribution channel, retail sales segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

