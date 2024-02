Senate Bill 801 Printer's Number 1359

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 898

PRINTER'S NO. 1359

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

801

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, A. WILLIAMS, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA,

COSTA, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, LAUGHLIN, MILLER AND

VOGEL, JUNE 15, 2023

SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," IN CERTIFICATION OF TEACHERS, FURTHER

PROVIDING FOR TEACHER SUPPORT IN THE STRUCTURED LITERACY

PROGRAM; AND providing for evidence-based reading

instruction.

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 1205.8(A), (B), (C) AND (G) OF THE ACT OF

MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN AS THE PUBLIC SCHOOL CODE

OF 1949, ADDED JULY 8, 2022 (P.L.620, NO.55), ARE AMENDED TO

READ:

SECTION 1205.8. [TEACHER] EDUCATOR SUPPORT IN THE STRUCTURED

LITERACY PROGRAM.--(A) (1) IT IS THE INTENT OF THE GENERAL

ASSEMBLY THAT [TEACHERS] EDUCATORS BE EQUIPPED TO FACILITATE

HIGH-QUALITY READING INSTRUCTION GROUNDED IN STRUCTURED LITERACY

AND INTERVENTION SERVICES TO ADDRESS STUDENT READING NEEDS.

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20