Senate Resolution 235 Printer's Number 1360
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1360
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
235
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STREET, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, SCHWANK, COMITTA,
HUGHES, HAYWOOD, BOSCOLA, LAUGHLIN, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, BROWN
AND KEARNEY, FEBRUARY 7, 2024
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, FEBRUARY 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of February 2024 as "Black History Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The contributions of African-American citizens as
scientists, inventors, legislators, farmers, educators,
explorers and countless other professions have positively
impacted every sphere of influence within this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, In 1915, in response to the dearth of information
that existed in the public domain regarding the feats and
accomplishments of African Americans, Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson,
an African-American historian, founded the Association for the
Study of Negro Life and History, which is now known as the
Association for the Study of African American Life and History
(ASALH); and
WHEREAS, In an effort to further build upon the mission and
scope of the ASALH, on February 7, 1926, Dr. Woodson designated
the second week of February as "Negro History Week," which was
chosen for the initial weeklong celebration to honor the birth
