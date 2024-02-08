Berlin Barracks/ Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:24A3000904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/07/24 @ 21:11 Hours

STREET: VAST Trail by Tucker Rd

TOWN: Orange

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hideaway Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear/Darkness

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jeremy Farnham

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo

VEHICLE MODEL: Rotax 600 HD SDI

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 2/7/2024 at approximately 2111 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were advised of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a VAST trail off Tucker Rd in Orange, VT. Troopers were advised CPR was in progress. Upon arrival, EMS was actively caring for Jeremy Farnham who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin, VT.

Investigation on scene revealed that Mr. Farnham failed to negotiate a left turn and drove off the trail. Mr. Farnham was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigation is ongoing, any witnesses are asked to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:N/A

COURT ACTION:N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:N/A

