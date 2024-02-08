Berlin Barracks/ Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:24A3000904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/07/24 @ 21:11 Hours
STREET: VAST Trail by Tucker Rd
TOWN: Orange
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hideaway Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear/Darkness
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow/Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeremy Farnham
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Skidoo
VEHICLE MODEL: Rotax 600 HD SDI
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/7/2024 at approximately 2111 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were advised of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a VAST trail off Tucker Rd in Orange, VT. Troopers were advised CPR was in progress. Upon arrival, EMS was actively caring for Jeremy Farnham who sustained serious injuries and was transported to Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin, VT.
Investigation on scene revealed that Mr. Farnham failed to negotiate a left turn and drove off the trail. Mr. Farnham was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Investigation is ongoing, any witnesses are asked to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT:N/A
COURT ACTION:N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME:N/A
