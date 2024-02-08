Home Medical Equipment Market Size Set to Hit USD 56.45 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1%: AMR

Home Medical Equipment Market Companies 2023

The growth of the global market is driven by the increase in incidence of chronic diseases and considerable rise in geriatric population across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Home Medical Equipment Market Size accounted for USD 30.54 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 56.45 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidence of various chronic diseases, and advancement in technology in the area of home equipment may play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Further, the adoption of medical equipment at home also reduces the cost factor which further assists growth.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• Philips Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Abbott Laboratories

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health

• Hill-Rom Holdings

• Invacare Corporation

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• ResMed Inc.

• Smiths Medical

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-

By Product type:

• Mobility aids (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc.)

• Monitoring and diagnostic equipment (blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, etc.)

• Therapeutic equipment (oxygen therapy equipment, nebulizers, CPAP machines, etc.)

• Home healthcare furniture (hospital beds, lift chairs, etc.)

• Personal emergency response systems (PERS)

By End-user

• Elderly patients

• Patients with chronic diseases

• Patients with disabilities

• Patients with respiratory disorders

• Patients with cardiovascular diseases

• Others

By Distribution channel

• Direct-to-customer sales

• Retail pharmacies and drug stores

• Online channels

• Others

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the home medical equipment market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and others in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to surge in disposable income, rise in awareness among people toward the benefits of homecare medical devices.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

